Monday’s news items – Memorial Day, 5/25/2020

Memorial Day | “In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the ‘birthplace’ of Memorial Day. As this nation remembers its fallen warriors today, “The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.” There’s special meaning this year as the country remembers its nearly 100,000 deaths caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

TOPO item | Marietta joins several other Lancaster County towns to honor veterans by hanging banners spotlighting local veterans from their light poles in a top of page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Mount Joy, Ephrata and Denver also have adopted this way show a sense of town pride.

Titanic simile | CBS preempted its hallmark Sunday night program, 60 Minutes, last night to screen its Sunday night movie. Last night, it showed Titanic. the 1997 blockbuster. Watching the opening 20 or so minutes made us think about the growing list of Lancaster Countians’ obituaries. Most of them are older persons as was “older Rose” in the movie. Every older person has vivid memories of the indelible passionate moments in their lives.

Tomorrow night’s council meeting | Everyone can participate in the meeting: here’ the information about Participation info for Borough Council meeting May 26, 2020.

Presidentially unpresidential | “Mr. Trump … has made scant effort to (recognize the nearly 100,000 American deaths due to the coronavirus) this Memorial Day weekend. He finally ordered flags lowered to half-staff at the White House only after being badgered to do so by his critics and otherwise took no public notice as the American death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached a staggering 100,000.

“While the country neared six digits of death, the president who repeatedly criticized his predecessor for golfing during a crisis spent the weekend on the links for the first time since March. When he was not zipping around on a cart, he was on social media embracing fringe conspiracy theories, amplifying messages from a racist and sexist Twitter account and lobbing playground insults at perceived enemies, including his own former attorney general.” – The New York Times

safety is next to Godliness | “Houses of worship are balancing the desire to reopen and worship together against the health consequences of moving too fast.“ – The New York Times

Letter-to-the-editor | We received this letter: Highway fatalities at new low in 2019 in PA.

Proof that RADAR for aggressive speed enforcement is unnecessary:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today (May 18, 2020)

that statewide highway fatalities reached a new low in 2019, dropping to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928 and 131 less than in 2018.”

For more proof they add, “…long-term trends [for fatalities] continue to decrease.” All this has occurred without municipal police being able to use RADAR for predatory speed enforcement.

Responsible Legislators will take Speed Trap Bill SB 607 off the Legislature’s calendar and allow Speed Trap Bill SB 607 to die from inaction. And, not introduce similar legislation next session.

Since the trend is that highway fatalities are decreasing, arming municipal police with RADAR guns at this time is a clear signal that RADAR is a tool for raising revenue, not for safety. Arming municipal police with RADAR at this time is evidence of an agenda to give financial aid to commercial RADAR interests; to give financial aid to municipal governments; and to give financial aid to the state.

Why isn’t this news trumpeted by the media? Thank you.

Sincerely,

Tom McCarey Member, National Motorists Association