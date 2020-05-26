Tuesday’s news items [“normal life”; outdoor burning; Memorial Day thoughts; Zoning Hearing Board Meeting & more] – 5/26/2020

Memorial Day at Marvin E. Long’s gravesite.

Field of flags | Standing in front of my Dad’s grave yesterday, my eyes scanned across the field of granite markers and flags. The cloths of stars and stripes seemingly were everywhere. Flags mounted into metal markers identified the wars those resting there had served in — some of them had died in combat; the others carried the wounds of war with them into the communities to which they returned.

Jon Krakauer wrote, ” “It is hardly unusual for a young man to be drawn to a pursuit considered reckless by his elders; engaging in risky behavior is a rite of passage in our culture no less than in most others. Danger has always held a certain allure. That, in large part, is why so many teenagers drive too fast and drink too much and take too many drugs, why it has always been so easy for nations to recruit young men to go to war.”

Still in bloom – bleeding hearts. Cool springtime temperatures are favored by this plant. Today’s Weather! report shows the remainder of the week will be warmer and more humid, not necessarily kind conditions for the bleeding hearts.

“Your Response Can Make a Difference | Counting everyone in the 2020 Census can help communities receive funding for health care, education, emergency services, and more. Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions for communities nationwide. If you have already responded to the 2020 Census—thank you! Your response helps shape your future. If you have not yet responded online or by phone, you may receive a paper questionnaire so you can respond by mail. You are strongly encouraged to respond promptly. Even if you receive a paper questionnaire, you can still respond online here.

Watch the videos | “Jack Ring said that he wasn’t a stranger to Gillian McKeown, who he spent ‘the whole day’ with at Trinity Bellwoods Park before surprising her with a kiss for a CTV News Toronto camera. (She also said it wasn’t sexual assault.) Nonetheless, an apology was aired for what was portrayed. A parody of the event has a more satisfying outcome. – TwelveThirtySix

second guessing | “Was this the right way to shut down Pennsylvania?” – The Inquirer

“The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Columbia | will meet on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7:00 P.M., in the Municipal Building at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to consider the following application(s) and/or appeal(s): WGMC Properties LLC is requesting special exception(s) and/or variance(s) to convert the interior of a former membership club building into a two-unit residential dwelling at the property located at 629 Locust Street, Rear in the High Density Residential (HDR) zoned district.” – Borough Website

Yeah, it’s possible to find this information at the Borough Website — but it’s a chore!