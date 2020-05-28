Thursday’s news items, part 2 [zoning hearing board decision; Columbia High School’s senior awards; canning; white privilege & more] – 5/28/2020

CBSD High School Senior Awards 2020 | “Tune in to the 2020 Columbia High School Senior Awards. Premiers at 7:00 pm tonight on our YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/watch…

a three to five bar meeting | Last night’s Columbia Borough Zoning Hearing Board’s participants, unlike the council meetings, wore face masks. And for the most part viewers at the Borough’s facebook page’s livestreaming … could hear the proceedings. Following the now entrenched “executive session” the board approved the conversion of the former drinking club to a two-unit apartment with conditions. Columbia Spy also simulcasted the meeting at its facebook page;. It’s noteworthy that the viewing audience comments at both video versions seem to disagree with the board’s call.

poll finding | “A Significant Share of Teachers Say They Won’t Return to In-Person Classes if Schools Reopen This Fall” – Route Fifty

plan to can | Think in a traditional mindset now in the “stay-at-home” phase — take advantage of these “Penn State Extension Home Food Preservation Live Webinars provide detailed methods for processing fruits, vegetables, meats, and more. Penn State Extension offers the latest research to ensure safe, quality products. Learn the details of how to can, freeze, and dry food, plus get tips for success and troubleshooting.”

The man who needs to wear multiple masks to cover the multiple chins strikes again | “Corporate immunity, Mitch McConnell’s priority for coronavirus relief, is a longtime focus of the conservative right.” – The Intercept

because we’re No. 1? | “Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the US stay in the hospital longer and face higher rates of intensive care unit admission than patients in China, according to a new study.” – Futurity

“National Values | Reality or Propaganda?” – “inclusivity, tolerance, diversity, respect for the rule of law.” “And, indeed, these are the sort of practices/values that most U.S. citizens agree are important. Most, but not all—not the 30 to 35 percent of Americans who constitute President Donald Trump’s infamous base. These citizens are typically intolerant and are uncomfortable with diversity. – CounterPunch

“The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency. | Small Towns Won’t Know They’re Infected Until It’s Too Late.” – The Atlantic

Please be careful | “PennDOT Asks Motorists to Watch for Maintenance Crews and Vehicles” – news release

FREE eventcast | Today at 2:00 – The Big Story: The Sprawling Universe of QAnon. Conspiracy theories have existed for centuries, threatening not just accepted facts, but the very idea that empirical truth exists at all. In a recent piece for The Atlantic, executive editor Adrienne LaFrance explores how conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, have shaped America. QAnon is ‘a movement united in mass rejection of reason, objectivity, and other Enlightenment values,’ she writes. ‘And we are likely closer to the beginning of its story than the end … . To look at QAnon is to see not just a conspiracy theory but the birth of a new religion.’” Click here to register for this WEBINAR.

Let’s see, white woman labels black man — all white, now | “For Some, Central Park Incident Harks Back To Past Racial Violence” – Newsy

