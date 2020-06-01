Monday’s news items – 6/1/2020

Let summer begin | Well the recent weather’s been really great and today’s morning is spectacular. The rest of the week: no so much: Today’s Weather!

The young will prevail | This generation of youths (the 16 to 25’s) has had to face so many difficult issues before beginning their lives. Here’s another example of why they’ll prevail with great success: “Local teens tackle jobs while risking their health during the pandemic.” – Lancaster Online

Washington Post columnist agrees | “What we owe to the Class of 2020” – an opinion column from E.C. Dionne, Jr.

and they’ll prevail, too | for a brief time in June, the mayflies will prevail too. – Lancaster Online

new life spouts | Just as new life sprouts in the aftermath of devastation — forest fires, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. — new life will begin after pandemics. Signs are already there: there are three “fictitious names” registration ads in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“any entity which either alone or in combination with any other entity conducts any business in this Commonwealth under or through any fictitious name shall register the fictitious name under this chapter and shall amend such registration whenever necessary to maintain the accuracy of the information disclosed thereby.” – Pennsylvania Statutes Title 54 Pa.C.S.A. Names § 311