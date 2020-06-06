Saturday’s news items, part 2 [masks work; worthwhile life lesson; strawberry time & more] – 6/6/2020

Portland, Maine, newspaper editorial | Yesterday’s Fast Forward’s notes on POTUS’s campaign visit to Maine included this reference to the Portland, Maine, newspaper editorial: “President Trump: We’re sorry that you decided to come to Maine, but since you are here, could you do us a favor? Resign.” –

In other words | Masks work: “Scientists have retracted an earlier study that said masks weren’t effective in blocking the spread of COVID-19. Turns out they are. So hey, put one on.” – MakeMeSmart

“Covid-19 spread – mask vs no mask | This is a video demonstrating the difference between wearing a mask and not wearing a mask when in public.”

JSTOR, a digital library of academic publishing, | put together a syllabus of readings on institutionalized racism.

Watch the video above | It’s a short (four minute), really worthwhile life lesson. Read more: “The remarkable story of TCU’s Rhodes scholar, Caylin Moore.” – ESPN

Reactive rather than proactive | “City Councils Across the Country Respond to George Floyd Protests” – Wouldn’t it be great to be “ahead of the curve” some day?- Route Fifty

June: Strawberry time | Frugal Lancaster‘s “pick your own” Strawberries guide is here.

People then were as people now | In the June 4, 1859 issue of the Columbia Spy, this writer extolled the strawberry in this masked advertisement.

In this issue, the Columbia School Board was seeking a janitor.