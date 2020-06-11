Thursday’s news items [still no agenda!; division; vigilantes; music through the streets & more] – 6/11/2020

Lancaster Online architecture column | “English style shown in Columbia mansion”

“America Fails the Marshmallow Test | We lack the will to beat Covid-19.” – Paul Krugman Column in The New York Times

dangerous path | “Pa. lawmakers approved a resolution ending Wolf’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Next up: a legal battle.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“‘An American fiasco’ | US hits grim milestone of 2m Covid-19 cases. – Pandemic has devastated US, but experts warn lack of testing and early reopening mean ‘we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg’” – The Guardian

“What happens if we reopen too early? | Let’s look at 1918 …” This Business Insider article tells what happened:

“As debates rage about whether we should prioritize health or the economy — and about when and how to reopen — we should keep this in mind.

“Studies of the “Great Influenza” of 1918 concluded that cities that adopted “non-pharmaceutical intervention” measures earlier and kept them in place for longer did better, both health-wise and economically. Specifically, they had fewer deaths and their economies recovered faster.

“In other words, in 1918 it wasn’t health or the economy. It was health and the economy.”