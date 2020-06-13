17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [graduation; racism; masks & more] – 6/13/2020

Graduation | Columbia’s Class of 2020 graduation video

racismStudy | “seven factors contributing to racism in the US today” Futurity

Could it be? | This is from Isaiah 11:6 in The Bible: “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.” – “500+ Manheim Township students, alumni sign letter urging district to improve race instruction”Lancaster Online

But, is it affordable? | “LG Health proposes housing, medical offices for former ‘Y’ site between Queen and Prince streets”Lancaster Online

demonstration in Lititz | Yesterday there was a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Lititz – here’s a little bit of what it looked like. Other demonstrations are planned today and tomorrow in other towns in Lancaster County.

“Were armed men invited onto Elizabethtown roofs | and will they be back this weekend? It’s unclear.”Lancaster Online

wear a mask

Wear a mask | It’s uncomfortable and not always convenient, but as yesterday’s news pointed out: the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in states that have rushed to “open up.” Unpleasant as it may be, this Route Fifty article says it best: “Face Masks ‘Significantly Reduce’ Spread of Covid-19, Study Finds.”

OPINION | “Bad PA Transportation Bill”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s