Friday’s news items [school board meeting article; outdoor dining at the Black Olive; armed people on the rooftops; election speak & more] – 6/19/2020

reversal | Superintendent Tom “Strickler also announced that he would apply to keep his job.” – Lancaster Online [Why the delay? Last night’s live-streamed meeting should be an archived post at the District’s Youtube page. But it’s not!]

Mike’s innovative solution | Dining at the Black Olive Family Diner.

“Nighttime Lane Restrictions Next Week” | on Route 283 at State Road in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County” – news release

E-town’s rooftop armed vigilantes | … were the topic of discussion at the recent Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting.

This is a page one news item | in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. A citizen who spoke at the council meeting said, “’Seeing the militia overhead was in fact terrifying to me and my children,’ she said while attending the meeting via videoconferencing. Especially, she said, when she later found out the militia members weren’t working with police. ‘We have a police department perfectly able to protect and serve,’ she said. ‘We really need to know if they were willing to shoot and kill human beings to protect their inventory.’”

Letters to the editor | Several letters to the editor at Lancaster Online and in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster attest to opposing views on vigilantes and racism: Here’s one and another. The LNP – Always Lancaster letter comes from a regular letter writer who always defends the same right-leaning law and order and racist views.

“Original ‘Juneteenth’ order found in the National Archives | The handwritten document informed the enslaved in Texas they were free on June 19, 1865.” – The Washington Post

movement | “Virginia, New York Declare Juneteenth a State Holiday” – Route Fifty

“More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday | Amazon, Target, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, U.S. Bank: They’re just a handful of the big names joining in on recognizing Juneteeth as a company holiday amid protests calling for racial justice. Juneteenth is a tradition in the Black community commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Many companies are either offering full pay to employees who take the day off or time and a half wage to those who choose to work. Some others are reducing hours or closing altogether.” – Newsy

election year speak | We hear the phrase, “swing state” bandied about, what does it mean? WikiPedia says this: “In American politics, the term swing state (or battleground state) refers to any state that could reasonably be won by either the Democratic or Republican presidential candidate by a swing in votes.”