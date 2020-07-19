Heed the science!

The editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster takes the gloves off and puts the masks on:

“As Reuters reported last week, “A newly revised University of Washington model projects the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 will climb to just above 224,000 by Nov. 1 … due to rising infections and hospitalizations in many states. But the latest forecast from the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation … also predicts the death toll could be reduced by 40,000 if nearly all Americans wore masks in public.” As of Friday, more than 138,000 Americans had died of COVID-19.

We’re not the first to make this observation, but we still feel compelled to make it: So much of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic has involved magical thinking.

It is absolutely accurate. If some in this country want to continue to peddle the insanity of politics as a solution to the pandemic, they are delusional. Delusional and opportunistic partisan insurrectionists. All the nations in the world are contending with the corona virus (Trump coronavirus in this country) and the ones that are having more success controlling the spread have taken sane approaches … others, in nations as ours, have taken less than sane approaches.