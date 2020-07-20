Monday’s news items, part 2 [police reforms; new enterprise in Columbia; more renters? & more] – 7/20/2020

www.jdmtherapeutics.com

More renters coming | to West Hempfield Township? There’s a public hearing slated to hear plans for seven buildings with 80 multifamily dwelling units in multi-story buildings proposes for a planned village development to be known as the Preserve at Silver Spring. Whatever the plan, it is for multi-household dwellings.

And this legal notice | announces a public meeting as the City of Lancaster will consider for adoption an ordinance that allows for a COVID-19 OUTDOOR RETAIL ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING PROVISIONS PURSUANT TO WHICH INDIVIDUALS AND ENTITIES MAY RECEIVE A LICENSE FROM THE CITY OF LANCASTER FOR THE USE OF STREET RIGHTS-OF-WAY TO CONDUCT RETAIL OPERATIONS ESTABLISHING THE CONDITIONS FOR OPERATING SUCH.” – Lancaster Online

Ouch | “How the End of the Federal Unemployment Boost Will Hurt the Economy” – Route Fifty

The interview Americans deserve | That’s the way the Arizona Republic, Phoenix’s newspaper, described the bizarre ramblings of the “unstable genius.” Little wonder, opinion columns as this one are appearing: “Where Is the Outrage? Americans are getting sick and dying while Trump plays a political game.” America really does have to worry if he does lose the election in November; it sounds like he will not go gently into that bunker as Hitler did.

Fascist model | From krystalnacht to Portland. Both feature unidentified thugs.

White man’s theft | “The Catholic Church Siphoned Away $30 Million Paid to Native People for Stolen Land” – In These Times

“Fauci: |‘I Don’t Think You Can Say We’re Doing Great. I Mean, We’re Just Not.’” – FiveThirtyEight

Are you signed up? | Be informed about Lancaster County alerts and emergencies, click here for information.

“Pennsylvania lawmakers take first step | toward police reform. What comes next?” – The Morning Call