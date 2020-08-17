Monday’s news items [Transition transition second notice; H.A.R.B. agenda & more] – 8/17/2020

Second publication date.

Transition transition | Today’s (August 9, 2020) post is the last regular post for Columbia news, views & reviews. After more than 7,350 posts spanning all the way back to March 1, 2011, this publication will cease to publish certainly by the end of 2020. Beginning today, this publication will no longer provide daily posts and maybe even weekly posts. The small scale Columbia Climate Survey showed that Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews are the top two ranked media resources people use to find out what’s happening in Columbia. We may continue to use the Columbia news, views & reviews facebook page to share items of local relevance.

Lots on H.A.R.B. plate on Wednesday | “The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet virtually at 7 p.m, Wednesday, Aug. 19 .

Instructions to attend are available at columbiapa.net. Meeting will also be on borough’s Facebook page. Agenda items include:

• 500 N. Second St.: CMXSA LLC, owner. Replace wall-mounted signage with new signage.

• 401 Locust St.: Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health, owner. Replace temporary chain-link fencing with new aluminum fencing.

• 514 N. Third St.: M& M Realty, owner. Replace wooden entry steps with new concrete steps with a wrought-iron handrail.

• 329 Chestnut St.; American Legion 372, owner. Replace an existing metal door with a new fiberglass door with sidelights.

• 133 S. Third St.: Burnell Burkholder, owner. Joyland Roofing, project contractor. Replace slate shingles on a mansard roof with asphalt shingles.

• 350 Locust St.: Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace an existing ground-floor window with an enlarged three-part storefront window.

• 24-26 S. Second St.: Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace wooden side porch railings with vinyl railings on the north and south elevations.

