AJ’ Surplus and Discount Grocery launches new website

AJ’s Surplus and Discount Grocery of Columbia launched a new website in August 2020. The new website better provides shoppers and locals with information about the business, images of products they carry, and more.

AJ’s worked with the team at Sparrow Websites, local Columbia-based website designer, to create their new site. The new site features brands the store carries, directions to the location, and ways to contact the business.

The grocery store opened in Columbia in 2019. The store was inspired by the notion of building something for God’s Kingdom, helped the Community, and had a healthy Culture. To visit the website and learn more about AJ’s, visit www.ajsgrocery.com.

SOURCE: submitted