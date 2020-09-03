17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news item, part 3 [Mt. Bethel guided tour; eviction moratorium; PennDOT: They’re roundabouts & more] – 9/3/2020

Grave Concern will be holding a quarterly public outdoor programSaturday  September 12, 2020 – 10:00 AM at the “Mount Bethel Cemetery” , 700 Locust St. Columbia, PA. Title:  “The History of Historic Mount Bethel Cemetery” On September 12, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Grave Concern Inc. will be hosting a free guided tour of the “Historic Mount Bethel Cemetery” , 700 Locust St. Columbia, PA. (weather permitting)  The tour will be led by local historian Ron Mable.  Participants should pull into the cemetery or park on Locust St.  Face masks and social distancing are required.  To learn more about the cemetery please  visit, http://www.mtbethelcemetery.com This meeting is free and open to the public. – news release

Got you covered? | “New Federal Eviction Moratorium Covers Most Renters Through the End of the Year.”Route Fifty

““Sean Hannity is not news. Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon — that’s not news.” | “WGN America’s ‘NewsNation’ looks for viewers who want their news served up opinion-free”The Los Angeles Times

more GOP white speak | “Congressman Scott Perry questions systemic racism”FOX43-TV

PennDOT says they’re roundabouts | “PennDOT data shows roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries, and crashes.”FOX43-TV

