Monday’s news items [Columbia institution closing; unrest and chemical munitions in Lancaster; age catches TB?; opinions, white (nationalist) lies & more] – 9/14/2020

photo from twitter (Carter Walker@CarterLNP), Damage to police station and post office

early reports; downtown Lancaster | “Night of unrest following officer fatally shooting man in Lancaster city; here’s what we know” – Lancaster Online

“‘We must find a better way’ | City officials react to man fatally shot by officer in Lancaster city” – Lancaster Online

chemical munitions deployed | OC Spray: deployed – Lancaster City Police Crimewatch [NOTE: The Lancaster City Police Department has released numerous posts about last night’s incident at its Crimewatch page; no delays of communication with the public.]

Busy in Columbia, too | Columbia’s Police Department has been busy; note the delayed reporting. – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

We’re not in Boston anymore | “The six-time Super Bowl champion owns up to his mistakes in the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the Saints” – Tampa Bay Times

Everyone’s got at least one | Opinions and anuses – Check out this from an octogenarian letter writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“The Democratic Party is, in my view, the initiator and perpetrator of white supremacy; Manifest Destiny; slavery; the Civil War; the Ku Klux Klan; Black codes; segregation; World War I; World War II; atomic bomb use; the Korean War; the Vietnam War; opposition to civil rights measures; making Black people victims rather than equals; enabling the bigotry of low expectations; widespread abortions among minorities; increased minority incarceration; open borders (which keep wages low and minority unemployment high); protecting underperforming schools; opposition to school choice; disrespect for law and order; and ignoring destruction within their cities.” Now that’s one long sentence!

White nationalist lies | “Oregon Police Beg Public to Stop Calling In False Reports Blaming Antifa for Wildfires: False claims that antifascists are starting forest fires have been spread by supporters of President Donald Trump.” – The Intercept

Gone | A Columbia institution: Andy’s Market’s closing Cherry Street location.