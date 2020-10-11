Sunday’s news items [food serving inspections; property sales; whatever the name is holiday, tomorrow & more] – 10/11/2020

local interest obituary | Pauline C. Henry – Lancaster Online

retail food inspection report | “Inspections are a “snapshot” of the day and time of the inspection. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the facility.”

Property sold

Sold | 212-214 Locust Street, Samuel and Cynthia Bigler sell to High Impact Realty LLC.

no agenda posted at this point | for Tuesday’s Borough Council Regular Meeting (Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/410755365 – You can also dial in using your phone.

Trump’s coronavirus | Lancaster County registers its “largest single-day jump” in cases reported; and the state showed “highest one-day total since the 1,751 new cases logged on April 10.” – Lancaster Online

Less of a hurt | “UGI agrees to cut rate hike from 10.6% to 3.8% due to COVID-19” – Lancaster Online

from a potato chip factory | to a “gastropub and microbrewery” – Lancaster Online

Tomorrow is the day formerly known as Columbus Day | and THE BOROUGH OFFICES ARE OPEN MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020. Because of the woke realization that good old Chris C. was a savage killer and destroyer of native cultures, many states now celebrate Native Americans’ Day/Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day.

Still looking | “Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors announces a vacancy. Individuals interested in filling this position should send a letter of interest to: Mr. Keith Ramsey, Board Secretary, Columbia Borough School District. 200 N. 5th Street, Columbia PA 17512. Letters must be received by 4:00pm on Friday, October 9, 2020. Interviews will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6:00pm.” – Columbia Borough School District Website

Wednesday evening | WITF presentation. Register here – Trusting news: Defining credibility & trustworthiness in journalism.