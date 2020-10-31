Saturday’s news items [Five-buck newspaper; turn-back time; where to vote & more] – 10/31/2020

In Pennsylvania | “Trump has been laying the groundwork for questioning the election results for months. – In Pennsylvania, Republicans Might Only Need to Stall to Win” – The New Yorker

As cases rise everywhere | “Voluntary shelter-in-place, quarantines, and other non-pharmaceutical interventions can reduce the peak number of COVID infections, daily infection rates, cumulative infections, and overall deaths, researchers report.” – Futurity

“New COVID Cases In The U.S. Surpass 90,000 In One Day | The U.S. is set to hit another painful milestone in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The country surpassed 9 million reported cases of the virus yesterday. That’s the most of any country. On Thursday, the U.S. reported more than 87,000 new cases — the most in a single day during the pandemic. The average number of new daily cases is up over 20% compared to the previous week. But testing has increased only by about 9% during that same time. Forty-one states saw at least a 10% rise in cases this week compared to last. More than 46,000 COVID patients are hospitalized this morning. Because of these numbers, health officials around the country are worried about hospital capacity.” – Newsy

Choke time | “Lancaster Judge sets process for landlords to challenge renters’ federal eviction protections” – Lancaster Online

Tonight’s double header | A seasonal blue moon and (depending on how you look at it) turn back the clocks – Time and Date [NOTE: Listen to the Marcels while you read.]

Speaking of blue moons | “Lancaster Catholic gets first victory this season with OT win vs. Lebanon.” – Lancaster Online

Page one news today | “‘It’s just time to leave’: Columbia superintendent explains decision to part ways with district earlier than expected” – Lancaster Online

Columbia’s polling places | extracted from a classified ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.