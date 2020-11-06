Friday’s news items [“pitties” are back; PA’s tight election returns; library; one Mississippi, new Mississippi & more] – 11/6/2020

Tough budget time | Click here to watch the archived video recording of last night’s Columbia Borough council’s work session during which “the elephant in the room was brought up.

Fairly even | MaxPreps has tonight’s Crimson Tide football game at home against Ephrata fairly even. Both teams have lost to ELCO and both have defeated Lancaster Catholic. Game time is 7:00 pm.

news, respectful Mississippi | Voters in Mississippi finally decided to get rid of its 1894 state flag, which contained blue and white stripes and a Confederate emblem in the corner.

They replaced it with a very pretty flag called ‘The New Magnolia’ that features a magnolia — the state flower — encircled by 20 stars because Mississippi was the 20th state admitted to the union (even through it tried to bust up that union over the issue of slavery). The bottom of the circle has the words ‘In God We Trust’ and the top has a gold five-point star that represents the Native tribes who lived on the land. The background is red, gold, and blue stripes.” – Fast Forward

super tight race and the fat lady’s not sung yet | Pennsylvania’s Department of State Website has the to-the-moment unofficial tally at this Website (0459, 11/6/2020).

Marijuana | “Whether Arizona goes for Biden or Trump, voters on either side of the political divide will be able to ease their angst with legalized weed. Three other states — Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota — also legalized reefer for adults, bringing the total number of states where you can toke without fear to 15.

“South Dakota voters also approved the use of medical marijuana, along with Mississippi, becoming the 35th and 36th states to allow its use.

“Oregon went a step further, decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.” – Fast Forward

Pitties redeemed | Denver (CO) voters just overtured its pit bull ban. – Route Fifty

magnanimous gesture | “Charles ‘Casey’ Krause has been serving as (Mount Joy’s) interim borough manager since September at $1,565 per week compensation. At Krause’s request, effective Nov. 2, he will work for 20 hours per week at $25 per hour with at least five hours per week physical presence at the borough office.” – from the municipal briefs in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.