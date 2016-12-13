Today’s news … Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Optimism is the opium of the people.” – Milan Kundera

Another quote … “Is he an idiot? We just hosted the Democratic National Convention!” – Former Pennsylvania governor, Ed Rendell commenting on a dumass statement by RWNC rich guy and wanna’ be Pennsylvania Governor, in this John Baer column at Philly.com.

Columbia’s not in this list: “5 places where you can park for free while Christmas shopping in Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

And not last year nor the year before that or the year before that … sigh!

Last night’s Council meeting agenda was the template for the last scheduled council meeting of 2016. Council President Kelly Murphy convened the meeting at 7:05 pm at the Borough Hall’s council chambers.

Present at the meeting were around 20 persons in the gallery as well as all the councillors, except Stephanie Weisser and Dr. Sherry Welsh. Weisser has tendered her resignation and discussion about that was an agenda item, however, the council tabled that agenda item until the scheduled January 2017 meeting.

Also seated around the U-shaped table were the mayor, the borough manager, the borough finance manager, the codes manager, the public works director, the solicitor and Rebecca Denlinger, principal of Rising Tide Collaborative, LLC, and contracted consultant to the Borough. Denlinger facilitated a presentation, an Update on Phase 1 Activities | Community & Economic Development Services. She reinforced the importance and critical nature of enhanced communications with Columbia’s shareholders.

The meeting was concluded at 9:58 pm; it was interrupted with a called “executive session” that lasted 24 minutes. The executive session had to do with a discussion about a possible real estate issue.

“Clang, clang, clang” went the trolley | Last night, the borough councillors decided to buy a trolley.The borough had agreed to underwrite an existing agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to have Rivertowne Trolley Co., LLC provide trolley rides in Columbia during summer months.

Elite Coach of Ephrata initiated a contact with Kathy Hohenadel at the Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce to let her know that the company had a trolley for sale. The call came after Hohenadel subsequently informed the borough’s Community Development committee chairperson about the offer. Several councillors and borough staff made the trip to Ephrata to see, inspect and drive the outfitted trolley (with a 1993 Cummins engine). The trolley is a “classic” with only 53,000 miles. The borough will pay $39,900 for the trolley.

“A great collaboration with SVCC & Columbia Boro!” a photo from the Rivertowne Trolley Company facebook page.

The council voted to hire a new full-time Manager of Code Enforcement and Storm Water Management. Pending background checks, they voted to hire Steven M. Kaufhold, a Columbia native who now resides in Wrightsville. Kaufhold did own a construction business; he is a United States Army veteran.

We’ll pay more for gas starting January 1, but last night Columbia’s councillors agreed to a proposal by the Public Works Director to buy and install a holding tank for gas and a card reader with the promise that Columbia’s fleet expenses for fuel would be substantially lowered.

The mayor and a councillor both want to make (or have made) contact to involve State Senator Ryan Aument, State Representative David Hickernell and political heavyweights to get conversations started to get the school tax situation abated. The background noise, of course, is to have the school district be absorbed into another district.

Again, Columbia news, views & reviews reminds readers that we audio record meetings in accordance with Pennsylvania State Law. To learn first hand what happens at meetings, citizens should attend meetings. Otherwise, the citizens and stakeholders are subject to the edited versions of what happened. Readers may ask for a copy of the digital recording of council meetings – send an email to 17512@mail.com to inquire how to get the digital file.

An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster says Toys For Tots needs more toys. The Customers at the Black Olive Family Diner have been doing their job. Black Olive owner, Mike, beamed and told us that three Toys For Tots boxes have already been filled with Customer donated toys. Probably an oversight, The Black Olive is not listed as a toy donation point at the TFT Website. Take a toy to The Black Olive today – support the Toys For Tots program.