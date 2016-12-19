Today’s news … Monday, December 19, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “”My whole objective was over the years was to get the kids involved. And as you can see out here now. We have a ton of young kids and older kids. That’s the future of this.” – Ken Kramer, organizer of Columbia’s Christmas Food Box Delivery, in this FOX-43-TV report: “Christmas Food Box Delivery in Lancaster Co. brings volunteers and community together.”

Lancaster Online‘s report on the Christmas Food Box Delivery .

Wait … The Whistlestop Deli is also at The Columbia Historic Market House.

The Market House just keeps having NEW HOURS.

A dream come true is seeking funding; wants to come to The Columbia Market House.

Two borough properties listed in the 2016 Judicial Tax Sale

This LEGAL NOTICE appears in last Friday’s LNP – Always Lancaster – but it’s still not posted at the Borough Website’s Legal Notices. “LEGAL NOTICE – Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of Columbia Borough Council will be held in conjunction with the monthly Public Works Committee Meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 6:00pm in the Borough Hall, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to discuss the 2017 meeting schedule and any other Borough business. If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Borough Office at 684-2467. Gregory Sahd Borough Manager

If it walks like a duck … “Pennsylvania’s pension crisis just got worse, and the Legislature must act.” – LNP – Always Lancaster editorial

Today’s “the final nail” day – The New York Times

So the Land Bank is meeting on Tuesday according to this LNP – Always Lancaster Government Calendar item; this Authority could take a lesson in transparency (meeting agendas and minutes) from Columbia Borough and the Columbia Borough School District. The most recent agendas and minutes posted are from September and August.

Here’s a good thing! With a stiff price for citizens who may want to purchase copies and a directed and targeted audience in Harrisburg, “The Caucus, a weekly watchdog publication with investigative reporting and analysis at its core, aims to bring sunlight to state government. It will be distributed to every member of the state Legislature and the governor. The Caucus is published by Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based LNP Media Group, Inc., and distributed every Tuesday.”