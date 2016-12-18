Today’s news … Sunday, December 18, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “No intent”? The AG must have taken lessons from James Comey, and thinks that ‘intent’ only exists if the person makes a positive statement to authorities, e.g., ‘I intended to break the law.'” – A comment following the Lancaster Online article: Pa. Attorney General declines to prosecute in Manheim Township School Board case..

OPINION – So the state’s Sunshine is a joke, a travesty. It appears the Sunshine Law is simply a weakly disguised mollification for citizens who used to believe that transparency matters. Check out the lead sentence in the Lancaster Online article about the state’s look into the sleazy actions of the Manheim Township school board’s leadership, “The state Attorney General’s Office said Thursday it will not prosecute members of the Manheim Township School because its investigation ‘did not reveal any evidence of an illegal intent’ to violate the Sunshine Act.”

Oh, gee, we didn’t mean to skirt the law and boondoggle the people we were elected to represent: “The state’s top law enforcement official, through a spokesman, added he believed ‘the board’s actions were likely not in the best interest of transparency’ but pointed out it did seek an opinion from a solicitor on how to lawfully conduct business.” That cockamamie logic just doesn’t get it.

Medicare nursing home compare tool – here’s the report for those around Columbia.

A full-page ad in LNP – Always Lancaster announcing a Turkey Hill promotion to win free coffee for a year; details here.

Lancaster County inspections – More proof that anyone can slap up a place to eat; never mind the food preparation safety rules – Lancaster Online

York County inspections – The York Daily Record / York Sunday News

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Seriously? 80 bucks for a toy that’ll be so forgotten in a few months?

The new normal: Everything’s for sale | “Coffee with one Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, will cost you $77,888 — at least.” – NPR