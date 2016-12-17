Today’s news – Saturday, December 17, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “So the lesson is do whatever you want.” – A comment following the Lancaster Online article “Pa. Attorney General declines to prosecute in Manheim Township School Board case.”

True enough | especially when it comes to the darkness of government. The article states “The attorney general’s office has not prosecuted a Sunshine Act case in at least 10 years, said Melissa Melewsky, a state Sunshine Act expert and media law attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.” As private citizens, the laws appear to be stacked in favor of illicit governance or “no real transparency.”

Waking up to winter weather today.

“The Columbia Public Library is opening at NOON on Saturday, December 17.”

The Borough meeting minutes are “caught up.” The meeting minutes are here: The well-crafted minutes for the 12-6-2016 joint Council/School Board show that the Park Rangers will now have additional duties: monitoring school routes and the parks.”

To view the above information sheet larger, or to print it or to share it as a .pdf file, click on the image or here: winter-shelter

They’re b-a-c-k with another stab at ending “net neutrality.“ Yep those money-taking career “elected public servants” who’ll now control Congress want to take away the Internet as we know it. Their bosses at Comcast, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., etc. want to limit Internet speeds and more. – Bloomberg News

" Power Packs Project recognizes the vital role that nutrition plays in the ability of children to learn in school. … Empowering the participating families to better use their food dollars and assure their children are well-fed and ready to learn at school is the goal of the program.

It’s happening in Marietta!!!

Due to forecasted inclement weather, and out of concern for the safety of our graduates and their guests, Lock Haven University has canceled the Winter 2016 Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 17. For More Information, Click Here