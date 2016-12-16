SPECIAL council meeting announced

This LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – but not at the Borough Website’s Legal Notices.

“LEGAL NOTICE – Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of Columbia Borough Council will be held in conjunction with the monthly Public Works Committee Meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 6:00pm in the Borough Hall, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to discuss the 2017 meeting schedule and any other Borough business. If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Borough Office at 684-2467. Gregory Sahd Borough Manager