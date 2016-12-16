17512 Columbia

SPECIAL council meeting announced

In Uncategorized on December 16, 2016 at 6:25 am

special-meeting

This LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster – but not at  the Borough Website’s Legal Notices.

LEGAL NOTICE – Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of Columbia Borough Council will be held in conjunction with the monthly Public Works Committee Meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at 6:00pm in the Borough Hall, 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA, to discuss the 2017 meeting schedule and any other Borough business. If you are a person with a disability wishing to attend and require an accommodation to participate in the meeting, please contact the Borough Office at 684-2467. Gregory Sahd Borough Manager

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: