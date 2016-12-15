Today’s news … Thursday, December 15, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … ““There’s a lot of funny things going on with this deal. This wasn’t transparent.” – Gary Ziffer, a certified public accountant, says Lancaster city was less than transparent and quite likely a party to a shady deal. This is from a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.



Today’s second quote … “I don’t want these behind-closed-door conversations. This administration prides itself on transparency. I want this to be on the record, for media to have access to it, and for community members to have access to it.” – Citizen, Veronica Coptis commenting about the lack of transparency at a state level agency in this WITF article, “DEP ignores concerned citizen, while discussing improving public outreach.”

Today’s third quote … “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.“ – The Bible, John 8:32.

Gollee, how much of this back-room dealing goes on? Three cheers for watchdogs like Gary Ziffer.

Legal Notice about ” incurrence of lease rental indebtedness … between the School Districts and the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center Board … “ – Lancaster Online

“An Indiana town now has no police department after the entire force quit.” – Free Thought Project

Bunker Hill, IN may have a council that’s accused of unethical practices, the Town Website does show their email addresses.

Too bad, the department did have this cool street machine.

“About 60 percent of the Department of Energy’s budget goes to the National Nuclear Security Administration. Which makes Donald Trump’s decision to nominate former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to run Energy a bit weird. Texas is an energy-rich state, so Perry has a lot of experience with those industries. But, despite its name, the Department of Energy spends much of its time focused on designing, securing and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.” – A fivethirtyeight email

Columbia Winter Shelter, 291 S. 4th St., Columbia. 717-449-4136.

Are you confused about the situation in Syria? Trying to find unbiased “real” news is tough; this British Broadcasting Corporation report is the closest we’ve been able to find. “What’s happening in Syria?”

“Santa D on the Columbia Wrightsville Bridge” – The York Dispatch