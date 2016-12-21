Today’s news – Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

We do too. Columbia has more spy cameras than any other borough in the county. Are they working?

Last night’s Special Council meeting (click for the agenda) was completed in 12 minutes; the meeting was convened to discuss and authorize the 2017 meeting schedules. All the councillors, except Cleon Berntheizel, were present for the meeting.

A regularly scheduled Public Works committee meeting followed the special council meeting. Here’s that agenda ; note: one of the agenda items shows the crosswalk lines have been re-applied on Locust Street; the street was resurfaced a few months ago.

As part of PA Act 537, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection "mandates septic systems be inspected every three years to ensure the tanks are functioning safely to prevent well water contamination and other environmental hazards. The state also requires townships and municipalities to submit evidence of inspection." – WFMZ-TV

The Lancaster Area Sewer Authority‘s “crews will be cleaning, televising sewer mains to assess pipe conditions and update mapping in Columbia Borough. They will also be locating, uncovering and inspecting manholes” over the next several days. – LASA Website

