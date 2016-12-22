17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Thursday, December 22, 2016

In Uncategorized on December 22, 2016 at 6:47 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … Resistance is Refusal. Resist. – Our long national nightmare is starting. With the Electoral College presumably failing to do its duty as conceived under the Constitution (we won’t know officially until the votes are counted on January six), Russia’s puppet is probably now puppet-elect. So this changes everything.” – From Keith Olbermann’s blog: “2PoliticalJunkies”

Today’s second quote … “This is a good thing for everybody.” – Ian Ruzzo, Lancaster Baseball co-owner, in this LNP – Always Lancaster article.

  • We think, as do lots of those who made comments following the article, that corporate welfare is not good and it is not good for everybody!
  • The big day is coming on Friday! Festivus. – BBC
  • Communication with shareholders is paramount | The District has Frequently Asked Qyuestions (FAQ) Read the FAQ. on its Website. Yay, Transparency.

coyote-day

  • Only 29 more days ’til Coyote day – “that’s when you’ll want to chew off your arm!”

and in other news …

  • Nothing about these criminal acts at the Columbia Police Department facebook page nor Crimewatch? H-m-m-m.
  • The 2017 meeting schedule discussed and approved at the Special Council Meeting on Tuesday evening appears in the LEGAL NOTICES TODAY Lancaster Online
  • Some of Columbia’s blighted properties listed in this LEGAL NOTICELancaster Online
  • Seriously … what could go wrong “backpacking” in war-torn Afghanistan?The York Daily Record

27-spencer

fake-news

Honestly, this kind of crap is posted at a local facebook page … and there’s a string of comments following the “just crap” post:

just-crap-newsOne of the comments is on target: Don’t believe anything you see on facebook, it’s for entertainment only.”

  1. If there is a toll, it will surely be to fund more of council’s crazy projects and studies.

    Reply
    Questioning the establishment 22 December 2016 at 7am

    • Another revenue stream possibility might be a tax on “dumass” under-investigated ideas and unsubstantiated statements. That’d generate enough money to put lights on the mile-across walking bridge.

      Reply
      17512 Columbia 22 December 2016 at 7am

  2. it is a shame Hempfield had to cancel their play because some one complained about Tiny Tim’s lines, according to Fox. The spokesperson for the school said it was due to class time.God bless everyone and have a Blessed Christmas.

    Reply
    Paul B Hines 22 December 2016 at 9am

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: