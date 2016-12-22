Today’s news – Thursday, December 22, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “Resistance is Refusal. Resist. – Our long national nightmare is starting. With the Electoral College presumably failing to do its duty as conceived under the Constitution (we won’t know officially until the votes are counted on January six), Russia’s puppet is probably now puppet-elect. So this changes everything.” – From Keith Olbermann’s blog: “2PoliticalJunkies”

Today’s second quote … “This is a good thing for everybody.” – Ian Ruzzo, Lancaster Baseball co-owner, in this LNP – Always Lancaster article.

We think, as do lots of those who made comments following the article, that corporate welfare is not good and it is not good for everybody !

The big day is coming on Friday! Festivus. – BBC



Old news from Hempfield School District’s Centerville Elementary School play cancellation – WHTM-TV27

Communication with shareholders is paramount | The District has Frequently Asked Qyuestions (FAQ) Read the FAQ. on its Website. Yay, Transparency.

Only 29 more days ’til Coyote day – “that’s when you’ll want to chew off your arm!”

The day after: “Million Women March” planned – The Daily News (New York)

and in other news …

LASA president explains rates in letter-to-the-editor – Lancaster Online

Nothing about these criminal acts at the Columbia Police Department facebook page nor Crimewatch? H-m-m-m.

The 2017 meeting schedule discussed and approved at the Special Council Meeting on Tuesday evening appears in the LEGAL NOTICES TODAY – Lancaster Online

But there’s NOTHING LISTED at the Borough Website – Communication is paramount!

Some of Columbia’s blighted properties listed in this LEGAL NOTICE – Lancaster Online

Seriously … what could go wrong “backpacking” in war-torn Afghanistan? – The York Daily Record

Honestly, this kind of crap is posted at a local facebook page … and there’s a string of comments following the “just crap” post:

One of the comments is on target: Don’t believe anything you see on facebook, it’s for entertainment only.”