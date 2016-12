OPINION When you’ve got more spy cameras than any other borough in the county, “searching for footage” ought not be a response that satisfies citizens.

Yet that’s the response in this Lancaster Online article about the tire slashings at Wagon Werks first reported by Columbia Spy.

These incidents are not yet posted a the Columbia Police Department facebook page nor the CrimeWatch pages.

Transparency is paramount and communicating with shareholders about property crimes is critical!