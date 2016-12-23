Today’s news … Friday, December 23, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The question that many of you asked … was ‘Why would anyone start a rumor?’ The question I want you to be thinking about today when we do this next lesson is ‘Why would anyone believe it?’ ” – Patricia Hunt, educator, Wakefield High School, Arlington, Va, in this NPR article, The Classroom Where Fake News Fails.

In a post-Brexit world, is this going to be the “new normal” holiday spirit?

Misinformation, disinformation and speculation about the cancellation of a play in the Hempfield School District? – WITF

Training people how to respond to a “bias-based attack or a hate crime?” – NPR

No news about the tire slashings at Wagon Works – Columbia Police Department facebook page

No news about who holds the position of vice president of the Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors at the Website or in the minutes

Pope Francis | “malevolent resistance … germinates in distorted minds and presents itself when the devil inspires wicked intentions, often in lamb’s clothing.” – NPR

“A bunch of humbutg” – The LNP – Always Lancaster editorial in today’s paper condemning reports about the Centerville Elementary School non-story incident.

Click on the graphic to enlarge.

“Toss Your Hat in the Ring” workshops – Penn State News

Here’s how – Webinars, too – Penn State News

The Columbia Borough Council separate committee meeting minutes – especially well done synopses following the meetings, e.g., the Safety Committe’s.

The Columbia Public Library