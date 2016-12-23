17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Friday, December 23, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The question that many of you asked … was ‘Why would anyone start a rumor?’ The question I want you to be thinking about today when we do this next lesson is ‘Why would anyone believe it?’ ” – Patricia Hunt, educator, Wakefield High School, Arlington, Va, in this NPR article, The Classroom Where Fake News Fails.

  • “A bunch of humbutg” – The LNP – Always Lancaster editorial in today’s paper condemning reports about the Centerville Elementary School non-story incident.

  • Here’s how – Webinars, tooPenn State News
  • The Columbia Borough Council separate committee meeting minutes – especially well done synopses following the meetings, e.g., the Safety Committe’s.

28-movie-nightThe Columbia Public Library

