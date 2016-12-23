Today’s news … Friday, December 23, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “The question that many of you asked … was ‘Why would anyone start a rumor?’ The question I want you to be thinking about today when we do this next lesson is ‘Why would anyone believe it?’ ” – Patricia Hunt, educator, Wakefield High School, Arlington, Va, in this NPR article, The Classroom Where Fake News Fails.
In a post-Brexit world, is this going to be the “new normal” holiday spirit?
- Misinformation, disinformation and speculation about the cancellation of a play in the Hempfield School District? – WITF
- Training people how to respond to a “bias-based attack or a hate crime?” – NPR
- Prove it! Prove you’re an American. – NPR
- No news about the tire slashings at Wagon Works – Columbia Police Department facebook page
- No news about who holds the position of vice president of the Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors at the Website or in the minutes
- Pope Francis | “malevolent resistance … germinates in distorted minds and presents itself when the devil inspires wicked intentions, often in lamb’s clothing.” – NPR
- “A bunch of humbutg” – The LNP – Always Lancaster editorial in today’s paper condemning reports about the Centerville Elementary School non-story incident.
- “Toss Your Hat in the Ring” workshops – Penn State News
- Here’s how – Webinars, too – Penn State News
- The Columbia Borough Council separate committee meeting minutes – especially well done synopses following the meetings, e.g., the Safety Committe’s.