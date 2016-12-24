17512 Columbia

Today’s news – on the day before Christmas, Saturday, December 24, 2016 –

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … The Visitors Center will be closed until Monday, January 2, 2017.” –  A Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce email – yet there’s no mention at the Website. If you are a visitor to Columbia during the holidays, you’re on your own and out of luck.

biggieOur “Main Man” – Biggie will be at the Library. Nice seeing you back in action, Biggie!

  • The Columbia Historic Market House will be open today from 10 am to 3 pm though the Website states: We will have fewer amount of stand holders open this weekend and next weekend so they can spend time with their families during this holiday season.
  • E-blast from the borough: “The Columbia Borough Office will be closed on Monday, December 26th and Tuesday December 27th for the Christmas Holiday and Monday, January 2nd for the New Year Holiday. If you have not paid your 2016 County and Municipal Taxes yet please remember that they must be paid by December 30th and may only be paid with cash, certified check or money order and must be postmarked by December 31st. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”
  • It’s ironic that citizens can pay their Federal and State taxes with credit cards.

and then there’s this!

