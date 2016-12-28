17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Wednesday, December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “This is about money, and the state is strapped.” –  Jeff Sheridan, Governor Tom Wolfe’s spokesman in an article about Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) cutbacks across the Commonwealth. This article is one of many newspaper articles across the state incorporating the news release into local news.

reassessment

  • Property owners in Lancaster County need to know that all properties will be reassessed in 2018. “Mass appraisal for property tax purposes is guided by the concepts of market value and uniformity. Generally, the real estate market is the measure of an accurate assessment, according to the concept of market value. Uniformity requires that like properties be assessed similarly throughout the county. Lancaster County completed a countywide reassessment that became effective January 1, 2005. Assessed values are based on property market values as of January 1, 2005. The predetermined ratio is 100%.”

