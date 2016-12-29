17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Thursday, December 29, 2016

In Uncategorized on December 29, 2016 at 6:25 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “I have stated that a democracy is always two years behind the dictator.” –  One of Winston Churchill’s warnings in “The Gathering Storm.” – GoodReads.com

Today’s second quote … The United Nations “is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” – Incoming US President in this Washington  Post article.

fox-friends“Merry WTF? Fox News Asks ‘Is It Time To End The Food Stamp Program?”NewsCorpse

  • What is the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program? (SNAP) | “SNAP offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families and provides economic benefits to communities. SNAP is the largest program in the domestic hunger safety net.” – USDA Website
  • LEGAL NOTICE | Borough Council will consider for adoption an agreement with School Board and Land Bank Authority at January 9 Council meeting. – Lancaster Online

xmas-tree-collection

  1. Given the upcoming kakitocracy in this country, Churchill’s words may be prophetic.

    Richard Burrill 29 December 2016 at 7am

