Today’s news – Friday, December 30, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The sweeper, the borough, yada taxa taxa. What about human decency. Stop living like pigs and clean up after yourselves.” – A comment at this Columbia Spy “About town” photo commentary showing “Trash and weeds that never go away on the 300 block of Avenue G .”

Not much media attention yet for the “Tide” fast start boys basketball team.

Listings for the January 25, 2017 Sale.

“If you see something (like a neighbor’s property in disrepair) – say something on social media? – FOX43-TV