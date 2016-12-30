Today’s news – Friday, December 30, 2016

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “The sweeper, the borough, yada taxa taxa. What about human decency. Stop living like pigs and clean up after yourselves.” – A comment at this Columbia Spy “About town” photo commentary showing “Trash and weeds that never go away on the 300 block of Avenue G .”
- Not much media attention yet for the “Tide” fast start boys basketball team.
- “If you see something (like a neighbor’s property in disrepair) – say something on social media? – FOX43-TV
- “Similarities Between Life Under Former USSR KGB, East German STASI, and US COPS Program” – Veterans News Now
- “Columbia man leaves road, damages shed” – Lebanon Daily News
At what point do we realize there is no human decency in this alley? How many more months will the trash continue to pile up? And YES, I pay plenty in taxes and therefore expect the town to look presentable. I have always picked up trash on and around my properties, litter that others dump. If the borough does not want the responsibility of cleaning the alley of weeds and trash, then get on the property owners and require it to be cleaned of trash and cleared of weeds. I’m not convinced that the responsibility for the alley doesn’t fall on the borough. No more excuses. The police could also fine for littering when they see it. The message would soon get out that it won’t be tolerated.