Today’s news – Sunday, January 1, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “The new year looks to be a busy but exciting one in Columbia Borough. We have a list of potential economic development projects in the works, but it is too early to elaborate.” – Leo Lutz, Columbia’s mayor in the “Wishes for 2017: An LNP tradition” piece in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Today’s second quote … “Though my wish is simple, the solution is not. Until the day comes when no one shall know hunger, the Columbia Food Bank’s doors (and hearts) will remain open to those who need us.” – Danielle Peters, Columbia Food Bank’s director, from the same piece.

In Lancaster County, Musser’s joins a list of several with long lists of violations. This Musser’s is the one not in Columbia but east of town – the one in Columbia gets spared state scrutiny because Columbia uses its own inspection system and citizens don’t get to see that unless they file a “right-to-know” request .

This Pennlive report shows “A Lancaster County restaurant showed evidence that someone was living in the kitchen.”

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Interesting info about property transfers, deeds and mortgages in Columbia at the Search Public Records

New administration may hurt affordable housing prospects – WITF

He knows “things that other people don’t know” about hacking. – The New York Times

The Free Thought Project questions The Washington Post‘s article about hacking.

“In honor of National Hobby Month; the Columbia Historic Market House is offering Sewing 101 on Sunday, January 15th, Make & Take with Essential Oils Saturday, January 21st, Crocheting 101 on Sunday, January 22nd, and Arts & Crafts for Kids. All classes will begin at 1pm and will provide for you the basics and then lead you to a project. Basket Weaving will be offered on Sunday, February 5th at 1pm. Cost for Sewing, Crocheting, and Arts & Crafts will be by donation. The cost for Basket Weaving will be $10 and Make & Take will vary between $3 to $8. On Saturday, January 28th join us at 11:30am to watch ‘The Secret Life of Pets.’ This movie will be shown in its entirety. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Further information email us at markethousecolumbia@gmail.com or like us on Facebook Columbia Market House.” – news release