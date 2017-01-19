Today’s news – Thursday, January 19, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Days ’til coyote day!

Today’s quote … “Badges? We don’t need no stinkin’ badges!” – widely quoted paraphrase of a line of dialogue from the 1948 film “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” | What if the line read: “Ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics?”



Another quote for today … ” … though they are the best in the world, of course.” – Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Russia’s got the best. – The Telegraph, London

A most frightening third quote for today … “Jawohl!” – Björn Höcke in a beerhall rally in Germany from this New York Times article.

The Regularly scheduled Monthly School Board Meeting is scheduled for tonight:: [7:00PM-8:00PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Click here to see the agenda.

Be careful with those pleas for money | “Police: Lititz woman created GoFundMe account for Florida family; never turned over money.” – Lancaster Online

Appointments disappointments continue – Marie Claire

Not your everyday news | York reduces sewer bills – The York Dispatch

News from around the world | “Controversial Vatican McDonald’s to give free meals to the homeless” – The Local (Stockholm, Sweden)