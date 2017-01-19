Today’s news – Thursday, January 19, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Today’s quote … “Badges? We don’t need no stinkin’ badges!” – widely quoted paraphrase of a line of dialogue from the 1948 film “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.” | What if the line read: “Ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics?”
Another quote for today … ” … though they are the best in the world, of course.” – Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Russia’s got the best. – The Telegraph, London
A most frightening third quote for today … “Jawohl!” – Björn Höcke in a beerhall rally in Germany from this New York Times article.
- The Regularly scheduled Monthly School Board Meeting is scheduled for tonight:: [7:00PM-8:00PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 N. Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Click here to see the agenda.
- Be careful with those pleas for money | “Police: Lititz woman created GoFundMe account for Florida family; never turned over money.” – Lancaster Online
- Appointments disappointments continue – Marie Claire
- Not your everyday news | York reduces sewer bills – The York Dispatch
- News from around the world | “Controversial Vatican McDonald’s to give free meals to the homeless” – The Local (Stockholm, Sweden)
- Layoffs at Lowe’s – Pennlive
Scheduled for 7pm-8pm? Is that for the student recognition portion? This is a scheduled meeting to begin at 7:00 p.m. however the meeting does not begin until at least 7:45 p.m. and should be advertised as such. Of course it’s great that Columbia teachers recognize student achievement, no one will argue that. This recognition is not part of a board meeting and should not be included. If the board members want to witness this, let them take a trip to the school and have the recognition ceremony in the auditorium. I would like to see how many board members would show up. The start time of the actual meeting needs to be corrected to 8:00 p.m. allowing for pictures and chatting.
The hours for the meeting are published as they appear at the School Board’s Website. Their words, not ours.