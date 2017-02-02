more movement toward the “Mad Max” landscape

- The Terminator bites | “Trump Uses Prayer Breakfast To Slam Schwarzenegger – Gets Knocked Back On His Ass”
- Separation? no more | “Trump Vows to ‘Destroy’ Law Banning Political Activity by Churches”
- Free press? forget it | “For Trump, media is public enemy number one”
See it before? yes | “WWII Survivor Tells Her Story, Warns Trump Emulates Hitler Perfectly”
- Banks rule? yep from those folks who brought you the last economic debacle | “Trump, Wall Street and the ‘banking caucus’ ready to rip apart Dodd-Frank”
- Clean air & water for your kids and grandkids? | “Trump administration seeks to muzzle U.S. agency employees”
- Follow the leader? Yep | “Vladimir Putin Travels to Hungary, Hoping to Capitalize on European Divisions”
- Help people in despair? no | “Trump administration flirts with softer stance on Russia’s conduct in Ukraine”