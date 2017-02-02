Amazon’s look at the 2011 book by Albert Brooks entitled, “Twenty Thirty: the real story of what happens in America” says:

“June 12, 2030 started out like any other day in memory—and by then, memories were long. Since cancer had been cured fifteen years before, America’s population was aging rapidly. That sounds like good news, but consider this: millions of baby boomers, with a big natural predator picked off, were sucking dry benefits and resources that were never meant to hold them into their eighties and beyond. Young people around the country simmered with resentment toward ‘the olds’ and anger at the treadmill they could never get off of just to maintain their parents’ entitlement programs.

But on that June 12th, everything changed: a massive earthquake devastated Los Angeles, and the government, always teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, was unable to respond. The fallout from the earthquake sets in motion a sweeping novel of ideas that pits national hope for the future against assurances from the past and is peopled by a memorable cast of refugees and billionaires, presidents and revolutionaries, all struggling to find their way. In 2030, the author’s all-too-believable imagining of where today’s challenges could lead us tomorrow makes gripping and thought-provoking reading.”

It’s the story of inter-generational conflict brought to shocking conclusion.

We’re reading this book now, and here’s a narrative from the beginning of Chapter eight:

“There were no trusted sources of news gathering anymore, no voice of one news organization or one reporter that people believed over another. It was a combination of professionals, amateurs, citizens, gossip, pictures fed to a world from billions of handheld devices, a whole slew of information that people had to somehow slog through and decide for themselves what was true.”

Huh, sound like what’s happening now?

Even scarier is this look into the future at The Atlantic: “How to Build an Autocracy -The preconditions are present in the U.S. today. Here’s the playbook Donald Trump could use to set the country down a path toward illiberalism.” [NOTE: there’s an audio version at the Website in case you’d like to listen while you read.]