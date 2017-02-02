Today’s news … Thursday, February 2, 2017

Six more weeks of winter according to Phil– Penn Live

Today’s quote … “I pray that our leaders will always act with humility and generosity. I pray that my failings are forgiven. I pray that we will uphold our obligation to be good stewards of God’s creation – this beautiful planet. I pray that we will see every single child as our own, each worthy of our love and of our compassion. And I pray we answer Scripture’s call to lift up the vulnerable, and to stand up for justice, and ensure that every human being lives in dignity. That’s my prayer as well for this breakfast, and for this country, in the years to come.” – Former US President, Barrack Obama’s National Prayer Breakfast prayer.in 2006. This morning the new POTUS attends his first.

Your choice – two “either or” meetings tonight | Columbia Borough’s sitting Councillors will pick someone to fill a vacancy at a Special Council Meeting at 6:00 pm (NOTE: The notice also states, council may also “consider such items as may come before Council”).and Columbia Borough School District’s board of directors (with a newly selected director) will meet for the monthly Meeting of the Whole, also at 6:00 pm. Here’s the Whole Meeting agenda, which is is posted at the School District’s Website.

A likelihood the Land Bank “gifting” could come up at either of tonight’s meeings?

OPINION | While we applaud the step towards transparency as the Borough council committee meeting minutes are now posted online; a much bigger (and equally needed step) would be to post the meeting agendas online in advance of the meetings.

Angry – not nasty – woman | Great sentiments in this letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

What happens after all the regulatory agencies disappear? We’ll all be drinking toxic swill | “Poor drinking water oversight could have ‘serious public health implications’ for Pennsylvanians, EPA says” – Penn Live

