Family First Health Leads York City Community Health Conversation

York, PA: Through a recent community health market research study of York City, commissioned by Family First Health and conducted by TrippUmbach, data shows disparities in poverty level, mental health access, and healthcare resources. Family First Health, along with York Daily Record and WITF’s Transforming Health initiative, are hosting a community conversation concerning healthcare in York City. The conversation is set to take place on February 23 at 6:30pm at Martin Library in York, PA. This conversation is just the beginning of bringing health equity to the community and is a chance to hear about, and give input on, local change.

Panelists include Jenny Englerth, chief executive officer of Family First Health, Dr. Matthew Howie, executive director of York City Bureau of Health, and Catherine Edwards, Nurse Family Partnership supervisor of Family First Health. Panelists will be discussing results from the health assessment, the current state of healthcare in York City, what other areas are doing to address health disparities, and programs needed to drive change in the community. York City residents and community stakeholders are encouraged to join this discussion, the first of many around health equity in York City. To register for the event, please visit the Family First Health Facebook page or https://www.eventbrite.com/.

More information regarding the health market research study can be found here: http://www.familyfirsthealth.org/community-health

SOURCE: news release