Today’s news – Wednesday, February 1, 2017 (already!)

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

The best thing about February is “it’s shorter!”

The “anti-immigration playbook was written 100 years ago.” | “How a trio of Harvard-educated blue bloods led a crusade to keep the ‘undesirables’ out and make America great again.– The Boston Globe

His grandfather? an immigrant from Germany in 1885. – Ancestry.com

Click here or on the graphic.

That’s not the only place, Bob | “Dysfunction reigns in state government” – the title of a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.