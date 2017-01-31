Today’s news – Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s Quote …“They should either get with the program or they can go.” –

Sean Spicer, spokesperson for the POTUS. From a right wing website writer who thinks “(Spicer’s) done a great job of putting the facts out there despite all the misreporting and subsequent outrage and he’s also done a good job of hitting back against false media narratives that seek to undermine the Trump administration.”

Arrest details on Plane Street burglary and domestic violence – Columbia Police Department facebook page

Particulars on yesterday’s bank robbery outside the borough limits – not so much – Lancaster Online

Thursday night’s School Board of Directors’Committee of the Whole Meeting agenda is posted at the School District’s Website. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm.

50 car pile up on Route 83 south of York – WITF

The “new normal” | “The Fog of Trump” – A column in The New York Times

Another side of “the new normal” – Commenters at Donald J. Trump’s facebook page

Flip & flop | that’s politics – anything to stay on the merry-go-round – Heavy.com