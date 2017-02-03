17512 Columbia

Today’s news … Friday, February 3, 2017

In Uncategorized on February 3, 2017 at 5:51 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Elite Energy and Brucekies Pub would like to put a $ 500.00 cash reward if some one comes forward to Columbia Borough Police Dept. Or you can come in or call Elite Energy in confidence @ 717 684 2181″. – from a comment following the Columbia Police Department’s facebook page post asking for assistance with vandalism.

Second Quote for today … This to me is a scary thing to repeal. Are we now headed down the road now where these churches and non profits will begin diverting some of their funds towards specific candidate endorsement and politicing instead of using the funds for proper causes? Just scary” – comment following Lancaster Online Insider article about the POTUS  promise to “‘totally destroy’ the law that bars religious leaders from politicking from the pulpit.”

bumper-sticker

 

  • Receipts? We don’t need no stinkin’ receipts | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial today challenges Pennsylvania’s legislators no receipts required per diem perks.”As is stands, a per diem, minus accountability, is just another reminder to taxpayers that their elected representatives are in service only for themselves. “

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: