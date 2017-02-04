Today’s news – Saturday, February 4, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “This will be the last weekend that Cooper’s Comics & Collectibles will be at the Market House!” – from a post at the facebook site, You know you’re from Columbia PA if…



Another quote for today … “We are suppose to be in the historical section of town and this is the trash we have to look at all the time.” – This quote and the photo below are from a string at this facebook site: What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area.

Directly relates to the “inconsistent codes application” that’s been referenced dozens of times at Columbia news, views & reviews.

Cooper’s Comics & Collectibles “will be opening a store at 477 Locust St Columbia (the former Ladybug Keepers) starting March 1st.” And that’s exactly one of the early-on objectives / benefits (The Market House as a business incubator) alluded to in the initial of the refurbishment grant.

So saddened by this | “Retail legend Albert Boscov tells employees he has late-stage cancer.” – The Morning Call

February schedule of events at the Columbia Historic Market House. Click on the graphic to download as a .pdf to see larger or to print and share.

Updated list of Council committee reports includes January minutes for Public Works – Finance

Actually it’s in West Hempfield Township | “Man slashed with knife after repeatedly requesting clerk’s phone number at Columbia Speedway” – Lancaster Online

No surprise here either | “With A Stroke Of The Pen, Donald Trump Aims To Wave Goodbye To The Dodd Frank Act” – Forbes

Fighting the last war | Dodd-Frank Act – enacted with the best of intentions – explained. – USA Today.

“poor performance” | Nordstrom drops Ivanka line – NBC News

Big time brazen | York County woman accused of trying to buy $1.2M home with forged checks – FOX43-TV