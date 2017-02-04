17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Saturday, February 4, 2017

In Uncategorized on February 4, 2017 at 6:49 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “This will be the last weekend that Cooper’s Comics & Collectibles will be at the Market House!” – from a post at the facebook site, You know you’re from Columbia PA if…

Another quote for today … “We are suppose to be in the historical section of town and this is the trash we have to look at all the time.” – This quote and the photo below are from a string at this facebook site: What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area.

trashDirectly relates to the “inconsistent codes application” that’s been referenced dozens of times at Columbia news, views & reviews.

  • Cooper’s Comics & Collectibles “will be opening a store at 477 Locust St Columbia (the former Ladybug Keepers) starting March 1st.” And that’s exactly one of the early-on objectives / benefits (The Market House as a business incubator) alluded to in the initial of the refurbishment grant.

mh-eventsFebruary schedule of events at the Columbia Historic Market House. Click on the graphic to download as a .pdf to see larger or to print and share. 

seymourRemember Audrey II’s famous words?

7-monday-movies

