a couple more Saturday notes | football fans will love one of them

40-secondsThink it’s easy being an NFL quarterback? Here’s a really cool interactive piece from The Boston Globe: “40 Frantic Seconds – Think the time between plays of an NFL game is just a little break for the Patriots? Think again. Calling and executing a play in 40 seconds isn’t as simple as it looks.”

  • “‘Not on Our Watch’ — Veterans Promise ‘Boots on the Ground’ to Stop Dakota Access Pipeline – DAPLThe Free Thought Project

02182017-dc-lanc

