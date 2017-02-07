Today’s news – Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … ““Good evening, Lancaster. There’s an old saying in my country that says you don’t judge a government by its politicians, but by its everyday people.” – Mustafa O. Nuur, from this article about small towns across America, including Lancaster, accepting refugees from oppression and horrors of war. – The Outline



Today’s second quote … “Because people do not want this dangerous high pressure gas transmission line that is transporting natural gas to export facilities for overseas export.on their property.“ – The beginning of a comment following this Lancaster Online article: “Some 500 Lancaster County residents vow to disrupt Atlantic Sunrise pipeline, risk arrest.”

Letter-to-the-editor from “elected public servants” | “We do not ‘work’ the system.” – Lancaster Online

Group home on Union Street is on the agenda at the February 22 Zoning Board Hearing – LEGAL NOTICE at Lancaster Online

“Final Expenses for Aarone Moore” | a gofundme request

B-w-a-a-h | Whiner “elected public servant” complains about too many phone calls. Grow up, Toomey. You’re getting paid a lot to listen to people.

Sometimes a Columbia Borough School District advertisement for employment appears in The Merchandiser. And sometimes, not – but sometimes on the Columbia Borough School District Website. Anyone recall having seen an advertisement for the Director of Operations position announcement either place?

Begin the spin | Read alternative truths about heart surgery outcomes in local hospitals. – Lancaster Online

Maybe there are more than three sides for alternative facts? Read this letter-to-the-editor (an opinion)in at Lancaster Online: “Trump did mock reporter with disability.” Then read the account at Snopes.com.

Great explanation | “So the next time you hear some cynic spouting rhetoric about truthiness in a post-truth environment, gird up your loins, grant our historicity, grant our diversity, grant our proclivity to wishful thinking and our unconscious biases, but insist that in the end we’ve got ways to deal with all of these distortions: namely, careful science and a free press. ” – Forbes.com article, “Alternative Facts In A Post-Truth World?”

SMH – more alternative facts | “White House List Contradicts Trump Claim That Terror Attacks Go Unreported” – WITF

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

New DG store opening in Silver Spring.