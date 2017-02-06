17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Monday, January 6, 2017

In Uncategorized on February 6, 2017 at 6:49 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “”There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” – POTUS comment during interview with Bill O’Reilly. – FOX News Insider

killersBut the team’s starting to lose faith! FOX News

  • “A budget deficit of $3 billion or more by June 30, 2018” | That’s going to be a really big component of  the Governor’s perspective on the state’s new budget tomorrow. The Morning Call
  • To protect & serve & inform? | Chatter abounds about “Just heard four gunshots. . Anyone else” ( a string at the facebook site, What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area and there’s a post at Columbia Spy, too. There’s a deafening absence of citizen reassurance from the police department’s communication platforms.

