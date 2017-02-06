Today’s news – Monday, January 6, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “”There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?” – POTUS comment during interview with Bill O’Reilly. – FOX News Insider

But the team’s starting to lose faith! – FOX News

New England’s newspapers celebrate the win – Sports Illustrated

“A budget deficit of $3 billion or more by June 30, 2018” | That’s going to be a really big component of the Governor’s perspective on the state’s new budget tomorrow. The Morning Call

Columbia Spy‘s got a perspective on the Columbia Borough School District’s budget plight in this article, “School agreement saves Columbia $300K; state dollars vanish”

Everyone has opinions; which did you like and not like | “The Best and Worst 2017 Super Bowl Ads” – The New Yorker

To protect & serve & inform? | Chatter abounds about “Just heard four gunshots. . Anyone else” ( a string at the facebook site, What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area and there’s a post at Columbia Spy, too. There’s a deafening absence of citizen reassurance from the police department’s communication platforms.