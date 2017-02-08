Today’s news – Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Laws are like sausages. It’s better not to see them being made.” – Otto von Bismarck

Another quote for today … “did you fix the pensions when you had Corbett in there and a GOP controlled Legislature? No you didn’t. You failed the citizens. Why? You were afraid of losing votes from public union members. So, please don’t put the blame anywhere other than where is squarely lies, with the GOP gutless leadership.” – Comment following the post at Representative Bryan Cutler’s facebook page. “The Lancaster County Republican Delegation – State Reps. Keith J. Greiner (R-Upper Leacock), Dave Hickernell (R-West Donegal), Steve Mentzer (R-Lititz), Brett Miller (R-East Hempfield), Dave Zimmerman (R-East Earl) and I – issued the following statement:

Approving a cabinet position, too, is a messy situation. Picking a cabinet position for education, for instance, is just like making sausage – just look what came out!

Penn Live says, “Biggest snowstorm of the season to hit on 55-degree day“

Once again – gas is cheaper across The River – Gas Buddy [NOTE: $2.19 a gallon at the Sheetz and Turkey Hill in Hummelstown.]

traffic and nontraffic citations posted by the Columbia Police Department at its facebook page

This “Banks celebrate” blurb is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Good news for banks but most likely not so good news for “the little guy” (that’s most of us!).

Actually, the little guy (most of us) better gird up for a string of “not so good news” – news as the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline approval will grab land as will the Dakota Access pipeline.

Will it fly this time? “Wolf renews call for natural gas tax” – WITF

LNP – Always Lancaster editorial: “It turns out you cannot fight city hall … or pipeline projects, either” … and, there’s there’s a letter of defense in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster from Williams’ Director of Environmental Permitting.

Woman died “after her arm got caught in the door of a clothing drop-off box” – Penn Live

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”