Today’s news – Thursday, February 9, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote …

And … it’s snowing | the weather mongers may have stumbled onto an accurate winter storm event.

ANNOUNCED DELAYS at Websites: “Due to inclement weather, Lancaster County Offices are operating on a two-hour delay on Thursday, 2/9/2017. – Hempfield School District is operating on a 2-hour delay with modified kindergarten for Thursday, February 9, 2017. AM Kindergarten: 11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. / PM Kindergarten: 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Eastern Lancaster County School District Wednesday, 2/9/2017: 2 hour delay with modified kindergarten. All offices are on a two delay. – Eastern York School District February 9, 2017 – Eastern York School District is operating on a two-hour delay.

Lancaster Online‘s listing of announced school delays – just about all of them.

Strangely enough, there is a listing for Columbia Borough School District and other Columbia entities at WGAL-TV8‘s listing of delays & closings.

Go to Websites? Columbia Borough – NOPE! Columbia Borough School District – NOPE!

“Snow Emergency issued for Middletown: move cars from routes” – Middletown Press & Journal

“ Feb 5-9: Rain, then sunny ; Feb 10-15: Snowstorm, then sunny, cold; Feb 16-19: Snow to rain; Feb 20-23: Sunny, warm; Feb 24-28: Rain, then sunny, cold.” – The Old Farmer’s Almanac

Columbia Police Department Citations – Columbia Police Department facebook page

Senators, evidently, are elitist and have fragile egos – C’mon let’s don’t impugn one another! C’mon, Mitch, put on your big boy pants and read this Atlantic article.

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

Joseph Cinque, Leader of the Amistad Captives, ca. 1840 (reproduction) Oil portrait by Nathaniel Jocelyn Courtesy of the New Haven Colony Historical Society

The Armistad | “In 1839 Portuguese slavers abducted a group of Africans from Sierra Leone and shipped them to Havana, Cuba. Fifty-three Africans were purchased and put aboard the Cuban schooner Amistad bound for a Caribbean plantation. En route, the Africans seized the ship, killed the captain and the cook, and sailed for Africa.”

LHOP program | “More first-time buyers able to afford homes in Lancaster under expanded program” – Lancaster Online