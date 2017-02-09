government integrity for sale

Ah, those elected public servants and their sycophant drones. Anything for a buck or a trip to Turkey. They’ll sell their souls to make a buck or to find another country to invade or another leader to depose.

And in a while, this kind of information may be really hard to find as alternative truth manages to rise to the top and float, kind of like turds do.

For now though, thoughtful, resourceful and untainted news sources as The Center for Public Integrity shares information as this.

“Air Force Secretary nominee helped a major defense contractor lobby for more federal funds”

“Scores of state lawmakers took trips subsidized by controversial Turkish opposition movement | Gulen groups are connected to U.S. charter school network overseen by legislators”

“The Center for Public Integrity was founded in 1989 by Charles Lewis. We are one of the country’s oldest and largest nonpartisan, nonprofit investigative news organizations. Our mission: To serve democracy by revealing abuses of power, corruption and betrayal of public trust by powerful public and private institutions, using the tools of investigative journalism.”