17512 Columbia

Scenes seen on a February Saturday | a banner day on Locust Street

In Uncategorized on February 11, 2017 at 3:38 pm

While strolling downtown this afternoon (and what a great day for a day in February), we could not help but notice the bunches of banners that have burst forth.

4If these kinds of banners are allowed, they should be high enough to not slap pedestrians in the face.

We already know that, according to the Borough Code, these kinds of signs are prohibited in all zoning districts:: “Flashing, blinking, twinkling, animated or moving signs of any type, except time and temperature signs may flash. In addition, flashing lights visible from a street shall not be used to attract attention to a business. This restriction specifically includes window signs, but does not prohibit Christmas lighting or displays, within § 220-47.

used-cars

Wonder whether these used-car lot type banners fit within the codes?

