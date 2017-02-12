Today’s news – Sunday, February 12, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Here’s a news flash for the news industry: Birds are gonna fly, fish are gonna swim, and politicians are gonna lie.” – In this column defending Kellyanne Conway at the National Review. The columnist is was awarded the Robert J. Novak Journalist of the Year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2011.

Another quote … “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist.” – From Martin Niemöller’s famous statement. He was the prominent Protestant pastor who emerged as an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler. AND NOW, “Immigration Raids Are Reported Around The Country.” – NPR

Today is Lincoln’s Birthday, but here’s how he lost it – Constitution Daily

A loaded agenda – 2-13-17 Preliminary Borough Council Meeting Agenda

Local level lies | “Watch Constituents Flip Out On GOP Official For Claiming Obamacare Has Death Panels” – The Huffington Post

Pretty in pink river

Courage in pipeline protest solidarity | In Lancaster County and at Standing Rock.

Sargento cheese recall – CBS News

PA fire company turns to “naughty bingo” fundraiser – NJ.com

From the POLICE LOG at Lancaster Online | A few COLUMBIA arrests.

Old Columbia Public Ground Co. conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Borough for $50,000.

Lancaster County’s food serving places’ inspections. May want to think twice before eating at Salad Works, KFC, Loxley’s Restaurant & Bar, McCleary’s Public House – Lancaster Online



York County food serving establishments inspections include violations at a Turkey Hill and a Royal Farms convenience store. – The York Dispatch



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”