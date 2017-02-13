Today’s news – Monday, February 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!” – Twit in Chief tweet from Alice’s today’s Wonderland.



Another quote for today … “I have a suggestion: start all over. start with ONE whole day a week with opening time at 6 or 7am! that’s what REAL markets do.” – comment following this Columbia Spy post about another standholder exodus from the Columbia Historic Market House.

Here it comes: Fascist posters appear on Kutztown University’s campus – BerksMontNews

“Fascist Group Identity Evropa Begins Poster Campaign” – Itsgoingdown.org [NOTE: This Website is a “media platform for revolutionary anarchist, anti-fascist and autonomous anti-capitalist movements.”]

“February is African American History Month – The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.” | Lesson Plans: “Put the power of primary sources to work in the classroom. Browse ready-to-use lesson plans, student activities, collection guides and research aids.”

American writer, abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass edits a journal at his desk, late 1870s. Douglass was acutely conscious of being a literary witness to the inhumane institution of slavery he had escaped as a young man. He made sure to document his life in not one but three autobiographies.Hulton Archive/Getty Images

How do the other boroughs do it? Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster contains municipal briefs about their upcoming muncipal meetings for this week. The briefs contain agenda items for discussion – just as suggested in the state’s Sunshine Law. Why does Columbia have this “communication gap?” Why isn’t Columbia’s council meeting Monday night (tonight) agenda included?

Damburst in California – The Los Angeles Times

Columbia Police Department facebook page | “Indirect Criminal Contempt (Violation of Protection from Abuse Order)”